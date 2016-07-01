EN
    11:55, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.03 (-0.63)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM was held on KASE today due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT338.03 per dollar (-0.63), the trades volume - USD45,900 th. (USD+16,950 th.).

    On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.7400 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.7700 per yuan.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

     

    KASE
