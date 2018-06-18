KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.17 (+1.78)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). On CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 in CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made at KASE today due to the holiday on June 18 in the People's Republic of China (Dragon Boat Festival). 22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT338.17 per US dollar (KZT+1.78), at the trading volume of USD88,700 th. (USD+63,100 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.3600 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.3700 per ruble.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.