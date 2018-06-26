KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.88 (-0.62)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT338.88 per US dollar (KZT-0.62), at the trading

volume of USD29,950 th. (USD+3,300 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.3940 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.4040 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.6273 per yuan (KZT-0.2827), at the trading

volume of CNY1,500 th. (CNY+1,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.