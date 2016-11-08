KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 339.61
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT339.61 per dollar (KZT-0.38), the trades volume – USD41,500 th. (USD-26,350 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the ask made up KZT376.00 per euro with no bid available.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.0662 per yuan (KZT-0.0605), the trades volume – CNY600 th. (0).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.