KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.01
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT340.01 per dollar (KZT+2.15), the trades volume – USD31,800 th. (KZT+2,200 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.1200 per yuan (KZT-0.5057), the trades volume – CNY100 th. (CNY-600 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.