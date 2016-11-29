KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.14
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT340.14 per dollar (KZT-0.10), the trades volume – USD22,400 th. (KZT-9,400 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.2517 per yuan (KZT+0.1317), the trades volume – CNY600 th. (CNY+500th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.