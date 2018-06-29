KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.58 (-0.73)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT340.58 per US dollar (KZT-0.73),at the trading volume of USD39,850 th.(USD-13,700 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.70 per euro (KZT+1.65), trade volume- EUR500 th. (EUR+400 th);

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4420 per ruble, trade volume RUB 7000 th:

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.5100 per yuan (KZT-0.0593), at the trading volume of CNY50 th. (CNY-1,350 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.