KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.71

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenges (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenges (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenges (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar-weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenges made up KZT340.71 per dollar (KZT-0.90), the trades volume - USD56,150 th. (USD-31,600 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenges and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On the Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT51.5700 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.6300 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.