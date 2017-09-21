KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.71
US dollar-weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenges made up KZT340.71 per dollar (KZT-0.90), the trades volume - USD56,150 th. (USD-31,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenges and US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On the Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT51.5700 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.6300 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.