KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.06 (+0.62)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT341.06 per US dollar (KZT+0.62), at the

trading volume of USD53,550 th. (USD(-42,250 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT395.05 per euro, at the trading volume of EUR100 th;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4030 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.4120 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.5693 per yuan (KZT-0.0435), at the trading volume of CNY1,400 th. (CNY-400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.