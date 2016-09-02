EN
    11:28, 02 September 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.96

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM was not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on September 5 in the US (Labor Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 25 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT341.96 per dollar (KZT+0.90), the trades volume – USD82,800 th.(USD+14,800 th.). 

    On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.Quotes were absent at the session close. 

    Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.1600 per yuan (KZT+0.1800), the trades volume – CNY300 th. (CNY+200 th.) 

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning Session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

