KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 342.21 (+0.97)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in the Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to holidays from October 1 to 8 in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.21 per dollar (KZT+0.97), the trades volume - USD40,950 th. (USD+16,200 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT401.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.