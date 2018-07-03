KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 342.97 (+1.35)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ was held due to the holiday on 4th July in the United States (Independence Day). 22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT342.97 per US dollar (KZT+1.35), at the

trading volume of USD79,950 th. (USD+17,500 th.);

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4160 per ruble, at the trade volume of

RUB1,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlementsT+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.0200 per yuan (KZT-0.3949), at the trading

volume of CNY150 th, (CNY-4,950 th,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.