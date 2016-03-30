KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.71 (+2.20)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT343.71 per dollar (KZT+2.20), the trades volume - USD42,900 th. (USD-43,050 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT52.8200 per yuan, the ask - KZT52.8500 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.