KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.41 (-0,39)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT344.41 per dollar (KZT-0.39), the trades volume - USD210,200 th.
(USD+141,600 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT52.8244 per Chinese yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+900 th.), the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.