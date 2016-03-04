KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 15 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT345.27 per dollar (KZT-0.38), the trades volume – USD34,600 th. (USD-17,250 th.).

On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT53.0700 per yuan, the ask – KZT53.1000 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding

instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not, indicated.