KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.63 (-0.42)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT345.63 per dollar (KZT-0.42), the trades volume - USD17,400 th. (USD-142,400 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT53.4000 per Chinese yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.