KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.63 (-0.68)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT345.63 per US dollar (KZT-0.68), at the trading volume of USD21,350 th. (USD-49,650 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlement Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes the bid made up KZT5.5050 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.5150 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT50.9618 per yuan (KZT+0.1090), at the trade volume of CNY1,100 th., (CNY+550 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.