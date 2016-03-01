KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 348.20 (-0.58)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT348.20 per dollar (KZT-0.58), the trades volume - USD58,600 th. (USD-5,350 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT53.1925 per Chinese yuan (KZT-0.0175), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY+300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.