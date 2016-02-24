KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 348.99 (+0.30)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT348.99 per dollar (KZT+0.30), the trades volume - USD15,650 th. (USD-186,650 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT53.4050 per yuan (KZT+0.0050), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY+200 th.), the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.