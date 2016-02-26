KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 349.81 (-0.44)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT349.81 per dollar (KZT-0.44), the trades volume - USD24,700 th. (USD-16,400 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT53.5250 per yuan, the ask - KZT53.5500 per yuan, the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.