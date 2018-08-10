KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 356.53 (+2.47)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT356.53 per US dollar (KZT+2.47), at the

trading volume of USD141,550 th. (USD-326,050 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on EURO with settlement Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT410.30 per euro, the ask made up KZT411.40 per euro.

- on euro with settlement Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3483 per ruble, at the trade volume of

RUB20,000 th.;

- weighted average on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.0600 per yuan (KZT+0.0450),trade volume CNY200 th.(CNY-1,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.