KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 361.79 (+0.13)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades in instruments CNYKZT_0_002 were held on KASE due to the August 30 celebration in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT361.79 per US dollar (KZT+0.13), at the

trading volume of USD112,350 th. (USD+49,050 th.);

- on US dollar with settlement Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlement Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average of Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3234 per ruble (KZT-0.0433), trade volume

RUB36,000 (RUB+21.000 th);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.6589 per yuan (KZT-0.0721), at the trading

volume of CNY4,500 th. (CNY+3,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.