KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 362.18 (-1.10)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT362.18 per US dollar (KZT-1.10), at the

trading volume of USD45,300 th. (USD-18,500 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT410.10 per euro at the trading volume of EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4430 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.4530 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT52.2600 per yuan, the ask made up KZT52.3300 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.