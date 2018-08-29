KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.55 (+2.24)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ was held today on KASE due to the holiday on September 3 in the U.S. (Labour Day). 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT363.55 per US dollar (KZT+2.24), at the trading volume of USD75,300 th. (USD+57,550 th.);

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3707 per ruble (KZT+0.0102) at the trades volume RUB15,000 th. (RUB+10,000 th.);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.4200 per yuan (KZT+0.3767), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (0).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.