KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.58 (+3.21)
Due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year) no trading in the Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT363.58 per dollar (KZT+3.21), the trades volume - USD34,000 th. (USD-12,500 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.