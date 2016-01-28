KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 373.33 (-2.16)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT373.33 per dollar (KZT-2.16), the trades volume - USD29,500 th. (USD-4,550 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT407.70 per euro, the trades volume - EUR500 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT56.6400 per yuan, the ask - KZT56.6700 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.