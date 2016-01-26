KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 379.81 (+6.92)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT379.81 per dollar (KZT+6.92), the trades volume - USD35,100 th. (USD-166,200 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT412.75 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT57.3500 per yuan (KZT+0.9317), the trades volume - CNY700 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.