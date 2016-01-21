EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 383.23

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT383.23 per dollar (KZT+8.63), the trades volume – USD57,750 th.(USD+32,900 th.)

    On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT57.7700 per Chinese yuan (KZT+1.1067), the trades volume – CNY100 th. (CNY-200 th.)

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session nodeals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE Finance and Budget News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!