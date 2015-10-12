EN
    11:48, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 274.95, EURKZT_TOD = 313.00, CNYKZT_TOD - 43.4500/43.4750

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    No trading in the US dollar with Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US (Columbus Day). For USDKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM this session is the main one on October 12, 2015. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT274.95 per US dollar (KZT+0.54), the trades volume - USD69,800 th. (USD-1,400 th.).

    Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT313.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

    On euro with Т+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT43.4500 per yuan; the ask - KZT43.4750 per yuan.

