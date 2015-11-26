KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 307.21, CNYKZT_TOD – 47.8200/47.8300
No trading in US dollar with Т +0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with T+0 settlements in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US (Thanksgiving Day). For USDKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM this session is the main one on November 26, 2015. 12 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.21 per dollar, the trades volume – USD3,500 th.
On euro with Т +0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with Т +1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT47.8200 per yuan, the ask – KZT47.8300 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.