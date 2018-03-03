KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOМ = 322.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ), ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 13 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, was held today on KASE due to the holidays on March 8 (International Women's Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, March 3, to Friday, March 9.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT322.35 per dollar (KZT), the trades volume - 7,900 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session

no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.