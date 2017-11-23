KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 329.97

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with settlements T+0 (EURKZT_TOD) and T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 23 in the US(Thanksgiving Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.

19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT329.97 per dollar, the trades volume - USD51,800 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.0600 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.1200 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.