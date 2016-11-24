KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 336.23

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 (EURKZT_TOD) and T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in the US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 24 in the US (Thanksgiving Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT336.23 per dollar, the trades volume - USD17,700 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.3911 per yuan (KZT+0.1111), the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+500 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.