KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 336.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge and US dollars (EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 30 in the US (Memorial Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT336.99 per dollar, the trades volume - USD19,700 th.

On euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.1300 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.1600 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.