KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 337.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Trading in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was not held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US on September 4 (Labor Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT337.35per dollar, the trades volume - USD21,500 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenges, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars, no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT51.4625 per yuan (KZT+0.4938), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY-500 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in the instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.