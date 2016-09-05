EN
    11:57, 05 September 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 341.33

    KASE. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 and T+1 in tenge

    (EURKZT_TOD and EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on September 5 in the US (Labor Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge madeup KZT341.33 per dollar, the trades volume - USD26,700 th.

    On euro with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the ask made up KZT383.15 per euro with no bid available.

    On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.0400 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.0700 per yuan.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
    deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

