KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOМ = 342.97
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT342.97 per US dollar, at the trading volume of
USD20,400 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T +0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4350 per ruble with no ask available;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlementsT+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.6900 per yuan (KZT+0.6700), at the trading
volume of CNY200 th, (CNY+50 th,)
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.