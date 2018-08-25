KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOМ = 359.76

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 were held today on KASE due to the August 30 celebration in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 17 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT359.76 per US dollar, at the trading volume of

USD32,800 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.