KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 362.52 (+0.70)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT362.52 per US dollar (KZT+0.70), at the trading volume of USD78,450 th. (USD+11,650 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT362.68 per US dollar, (KZT+0.52) at the trading volume of USD8,500 th. (USD+4,000 th.);

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT5.5400 per ruble (KZT+0.0440), at the trading volume of RUB5,000 th. (RUB+2,300 th.);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.6523 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY400 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.