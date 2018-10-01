KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 364.35 (+1.28)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 14 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT364.35 per US dollar (KZT+1.28), at the trading volume of USD6,100 th. (USD-72,350 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT364.80 with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5550 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.5650 per ruble.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.