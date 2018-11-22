KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 367.32

The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TОD and EURUSD_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 22 in the US (Thanksgiving Day). 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT367.32 per US dollar at the trades volume USD43,900 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6050 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.6150 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.1500 per yuan (KZT+0.5750), with the trading volume of CNY100 th. (CNY-100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.