KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 368.94 (+1.45)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For instrument USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT368.94 per US dollar (KZT+1.45) with the trading volume of USD35,900 th. (USD+900 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6140 per yuan; the ask made up KZT5,6240 per yuan;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT52.8800 per yuan; the ask made up KZT52.9000 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.