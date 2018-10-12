KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 369.54 (-2.46)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 15 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market: - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT369.54 per US dollar (KZT-2.46) with the trading volume of USD22,400 th. (USD-37,000 th.); - on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close; - on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close; - on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5900 per ruble, the ask – KZT5.6000 per ruble; - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.5784 per yuan (KZT-0.1016) with the trading volume of CNY1,400 th. (CNY+850 th.). On the currency swap transactions market: - on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent. All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.