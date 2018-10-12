EN
    12:00, 12 October 2018 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 369.54 (-2.46)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 15 banks traded in the session. 
    Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM)   made up KZT369.54 per US dollar (KZT-2.46) with the trading volume of 
  USD22,400 th. (USD-37,000 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were   absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made;  quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals  were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5900 per ruble, the 
  ask – KZT5.6000 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD)   made up KZT53.5784 per yuan (KZT-0.1016) with the trading volume of 
  CNY1,400 th. (CNY+850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the   KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the   KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were 
made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.
    Economy KASE
