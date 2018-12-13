EN
    11:31, 13 December 2018 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 369.93 (-0.18)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. 19 banks traded in the session.

    Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT369.93 per dollar (KZT-0.18), at the trades volume of USD40,350 th. (USD+13,550 th.);

    - on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

    - on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5760 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.5860 per ruble;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.8514 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,400 th.

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.

     

