KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 370.69 (+0.66)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on October 17 in the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong). 15 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT370.69 per US dollar (KZT+0.66) with the trading volume of USD14,000 th. (USD-8,400 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6060 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.6160 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT53.6500 per yuan, the ask - KZT53.7200 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the indicated instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.