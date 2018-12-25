KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 370.75

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays on December 25 in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Christmas Day) and on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT370.75 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD91,750 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4325 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of the corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.