KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 371.19 (-0.69)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. 16 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT371.19 per US dollar (KZT-0.69) with the trading volume of USD21,050 th. (USD-16,450 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up KZT371.35 per dollar with no bid available;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6220 per ruble, the trading volume - RUB100 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT53.6100 per yuan; the ask - KZT53.6500 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.