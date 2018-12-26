KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 371.83

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT371.83 per dollar (KZT+0.75), at the trades volume of USD29,200 th. (USD-62,550 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4210 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.