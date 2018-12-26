KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 371.83
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT371.83 per dollar (KZT+0.75), at the trades volume of USD29,200 th. (USD-62,550 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4210 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.