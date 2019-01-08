KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 372.51 (-5.61)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holidays in the Russian Federation. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT372.51 per dollar (KZT-5.61), at the trades volume of USD33,550 th. (USD-13,550 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT54.2815 per yuan (KZT-0.8655), with the trading volume of CNY1,300 th. (CNY+800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.

It is to be recalled that the weighted average KZT/USD exchange rate at KASE fell by KZT 1.82 from KZT 383.46 to KZT 381.64 for $1 last Thursday and by another KZT 2.49 down to KZT 379.15 last Friday.