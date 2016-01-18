KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 372.58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD), euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) is held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US (Martin Luther King Day). For USDKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM this session held on January 18, 2016 is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT372.58 per dollar, the trades volume - USD81,400 th.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with Т+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT56.8700 per yuan (KZT+2.2250), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+300 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.